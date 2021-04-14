Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

UPS traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $177.05. 79,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

