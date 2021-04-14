Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 176 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,581. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $254.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

