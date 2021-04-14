Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $414.72. 230,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

