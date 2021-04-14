Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

