Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Real Brands
