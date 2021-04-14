GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.24

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.24 and last traded at C$57.48, with a volume of 13233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

