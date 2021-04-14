Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 146,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,229 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

