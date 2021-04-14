Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $192,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

