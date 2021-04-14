Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,217.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for about $260.46 or 0.00415590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $35,217.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00721902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.88 or 0.99251110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.00850208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 121,928 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mMSFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.