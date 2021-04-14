DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 93.8% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00428484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,578.99 or 0.99852830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00128748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

