Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. UFP Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,005. UFP Industries has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

