Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.