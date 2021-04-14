Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.