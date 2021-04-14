AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 810 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp accounts for 2.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

