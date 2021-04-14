Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 6.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

