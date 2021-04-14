BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 10,406 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BFT Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 864,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,703,000 after purchasing an additional 236,333 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.71. 92,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

