JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,099 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

