Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $286.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

