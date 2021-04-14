Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $229.45. 20,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $228.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

