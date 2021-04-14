Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $229.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $228.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.