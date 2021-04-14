Demars Financial Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $586,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $237,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

