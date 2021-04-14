Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 517 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

PHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 8,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,204. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

