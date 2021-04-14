Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 1,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

