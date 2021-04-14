Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,036. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.