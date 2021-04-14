Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 269,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

