Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $924.57 million and $93.50 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 923,103,619 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

