Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

