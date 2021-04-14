Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

