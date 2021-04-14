$1.33 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,921. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $173.58 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

