RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSASF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 31,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,149. RESAAS Services has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.68.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

