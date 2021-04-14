Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. MSG Networks accounts for 1.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.15% of MSG Networks worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.