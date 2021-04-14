Short Interest in SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) Drops By 99.2%

SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 6,404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCIE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,888,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,010,609. SpectraScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About SpectraScience
