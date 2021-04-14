VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,657. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

