SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Raised by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

