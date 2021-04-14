Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $524,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

