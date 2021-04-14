Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.89.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.35. 3,719,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,310. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.33.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

