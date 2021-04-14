OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.12.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$990.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

