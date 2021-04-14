Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.88.

EQB traded up C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.15. 11,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,778. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.32. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.48 and a 1 year high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.6723753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,400. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

