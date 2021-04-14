Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017,736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 329.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

