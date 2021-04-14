Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 8,179 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

