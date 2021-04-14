Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,679,966 shares of company stock worth $826,508,969. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. 366,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

