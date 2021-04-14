Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $982,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VOO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $379.64. 254,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,831. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $380.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

