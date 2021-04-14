Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 264 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -644.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

