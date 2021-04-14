Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

SLF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 11,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

