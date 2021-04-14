Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 119,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

