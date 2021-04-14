Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NBIX stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 17,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.
In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Neurocrine Biosciences Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
