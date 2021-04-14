VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,418. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

