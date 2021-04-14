Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

