iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $268.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

