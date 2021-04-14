Nimiq Market Cap Achieves $99.34 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $99.34 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,739.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.22 or 0.03725256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00423575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $814.20 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00514430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.06 or 0.00505354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.10 or 0.00355601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00033269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,292,217,195 coins and its circulating supply is 7,630,717,195 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.