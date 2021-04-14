Treat DAO Price Hits $2.42 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $286,970.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00003863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

