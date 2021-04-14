Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,144 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,306 shares of company stock worth $4,802,862. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.78. 10,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

